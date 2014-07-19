FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rebel leader in eastern Ukraine says black boxes of airliner not found
#World News
July 19, 2014 / 11:14 AM / 3 years ago

Rebel leader in eastern Ukraine says black boxes of airliner not found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK Ukraine (Reuters) - Separatist leader Aleksander Borodai said on Saturday that the black boxes belonging to the downed Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine had not been found.

“The black boxes have not been found and we are not touching the site,” said Borodai, prime minister of the self-styled Donetsk People’s Republic.

He also told a news conference that there had been no talk of creating a security zone at the site.

Reporting by Peter Graff; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams

