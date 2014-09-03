FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Moscow rebels say Ukrainian troop pull-back is key to peace
September 3, 2014 / 9:39 AM / 3 years ago

Pro-Moscow rebels say Ukrainian troop pull-back is key to peace

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK Ukraine (Reuters) - A pro-Russia rebel leader in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine said on Wednesday the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from “our territory” was the main condition for peace in the separatist-held area.

Vladimir Antyufeyev, deputy prime minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, told Reuters by telephone that talk of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine was a “provocation” because Russia was not a party to the conflict.

“A ceasefire is always good but our main condition still stands - to withdraw Ukrainian troops from our territory. That’s the only reasonable way,” he said.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Elizabeth Piper

