Ukraine rebel leader says mulls counter attack
August 11, 2014 / 1:19 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine rebel leader says mulls counter attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alexander Zakharchenko, who heads a heavily armed rebel unit called Oplot attends a news conference in Donetsk, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

DONETSK Ukraine (Reuters) - Rebels in east Ukraine, which were encircled by government forces over the weekend, are planning a major counter attack in the next 2-3 days, the new rebel leader, Alexander Zakharchenko, told reporters.

Last week, Zakharchenko - a native of east Ukraine - replaced Russian national Aleksander Borodai as the leader of the self-proclaimed, pro-Russian “Donetsk People’s Republic”, bringing hopes of a de-escalation in the conflict.

But on Monday, Zakharchenko told journalists a counter offensive was being prepared. He declined to give details.

Reporting by Sergei Karpukhin, writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov

