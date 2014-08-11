Ukraine rebel leader says mulls counter attack

DONETSK Ukraine (Reuters) - Rebels in east Ukraine, which were encircled by government forces over the weekend, are planning a major counter attack in the next 2-3 days, the new rebel leader, Alexander Zakharchenko, told reporters.

Last week, Zakharchenko - a native of east Ukraine - replaced Russian national Aleksander Borodai as the leader of the self-proclaimed, pro-Russian “Donetsk People’s Republic”, bringing hopes of a de-escalation in the conflict.

But on Monday, Zakharchenko told journalists a counter offensive was being prepared. He declined to give details.