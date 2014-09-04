FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rebels want monitors, humanitarian corridor under ceasefire plan: Interfax
#World News
September 4, 2014 / 3:13 PM / 3 years ago

Rebels want monitors, humanitarian corridor under ceasefire plan: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine made proposals for a ceasefire with Kiev on Thursday that echoed a plan outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to details cited by Russian news agency Interfax.

Leaders of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics proposed the creation of a “security zone” split into five sections, each of which would be monitored by 40 observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Rebels also said they would allow a humanitarian corridor for refugees and aid as part of the proposed ceasefire “in order to stabilize the situation and stop the bloodshed.”

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
