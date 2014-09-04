Rebels want monitors, humanitarian corridor under ceasefire plan: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine made proposals for a ceasefire with Kiev on Thursday that echoed a plan outlined by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to details cited by Russian news agency Interfax.

Leaders of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics proposed the creation of a “security zone” split into five sections, each of which would be monitored by 40 observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Rebels also said they would allow a humanitarian corridor for refugees and aid as part of the proposed ceasefire “in order to stabilize the situation and stop the bloodshed.”