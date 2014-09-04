Rebel leader in east Ukraine says if Kiev orders ceasefire, 'maybe we will too'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior pro-Russian rebel leader involved in talks with Kiev said on Thursday that if Ukrainian forces abide by a ceasefire in east Ukraine, rebel forces might also do so, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

“If there is a real ceasefire on their part, then maybe we will also cease fire,” Andrei Purgin, a leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic who is due to hold preliminary peace talks with Kiev in Minsk on Friday, told the agency. “We will see how they observe their ceasefire,”