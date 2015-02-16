Ukraine rebels to withdraw arms from frontline when Kiev does: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine are ready to withdraw their heavy weapons from the front line when Ukraine withdraws its weapons as detailed in the Minsk peace plan, Interfax news agency quoted rebel official Denis Pushilin as saying on Monday.

Referring to a statement from Kiev that Ukraine was not ready to withdraw heavy weapons while the separatists were violating the ceasefire, Pushilin was quoted as saying that the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic “is only ready for a mutual withdrawal of equipment”.