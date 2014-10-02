FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International Red Cross confirms Swiss killed in Donetsk
October 2, 2014 / 6:27 PM / 3 years ago

International Red Cross confirms Swiss killed in Donetsk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed that a Swiss staff member was killed on Thursday by a shell that landed close to its office in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.

“One of our colleagues, a Swiss national, was killed in Donetsk, Ukraine, when a shell hit close to our office. We’re deeply distressed by this loss,” ICRC spokesman Ewan Watson told Reuters.

The independent aid agency was still trying to piece together what happened and was not disclosing the victim’s name.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

