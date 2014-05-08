FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second east Ukraine region snubs Putin call to delay vote: RIA
May 8, 2014 / 10:18 AM / 3 years ago

Second east Ukraine region snubs Putin call to delay vote: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Separatists in the east Ukrainian region of Luhansk on Thursday rejected an appeal by Russian President Vladimir Putin to delay an independence referendum, RIA news agency quoted a separatist group there as saying.

The rebel group, the Army of the Southeast, told RIA the referendum would go ahead as planned on Sunday.

Interfax news agency quoted pro-Moscow separatists in Ukraine’s eastern provincial capital of Donetsk as also saying the referendum would go ahead.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage

