Long idle Rosneft oil refinery in Ukraine on fire after shelling

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An oil reservoir caught fire and two warehouses were destroyed on Friday after the shelling of the east Ukrainian Linik oil refinery, which is owned by top Russian crude producer Rosneft and has been idle for two years, the company said.

The refinery, located in the region where pro-Russian separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces, has not been operating since March 2012.

The plant near the city of Lysychansk, which has a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, was acquired by Rosneft when it bought the TNK-BP oil firm last year.