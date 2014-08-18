FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Dozens' killed in rocket attack on Ukrainian refugee convoy: military
#World News
August 18, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

'Dozens' killed in rocket attack on Ukrainian refugee convoy: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Dozens of people, including women and children, were killed on Monday when a refugee convoy of buses was hit by rocket fire near the eastern city of Luhansk, a Ukrainian military spokesman said.

Ukraine has accused pro-Russian rebels of targeting the convoy, but the separatists deny responsibility.

“The rebels were expecting the convoy and destroyed it entirely. We haven’t been able to count the number of victims ... dozens (were killed),” spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in a briefing to journalists.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
