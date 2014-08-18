'Dozens' killed in rocket attack on Ukrainian refugee convoy: military

KIEV (Reuters) - Dozens of people, including women and children, were killed on Monday when a refugee convoy of buses was hit by rocket fire near the eastern city of Luhansk, a Ukrainian military spokesman said.

Ukraine has accused pro-Russian rebels of targeting the convoy, but the separatists deny responsibility.

“The rebels were expecting the convoy and destroyed it entirely. We haven’t been able to count the number of victims ... dozens (were killed),” spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in a briefing to journalists.