Ukraine's Yanukovich refused exit from country: Interfax
February 22, 2014 / 8:44 PM / 4 years ago

Ukraine's Yanukovich refused exit from country: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s border authorities said on Saturday it had refused to allow President Viktor Yanukovich to leave the country, Interfax news agency said.

Armed men had tried to bribe border staff at Donetsk airport in the east of the country to allow the charter flight to take off but they had refused, the agency, quoting an aide of the head of the state border service, said.

Yanukovich subsequently got off the plane and left in a waiting car, it said.

It was not clear where the plane had wanted to fly to.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth

