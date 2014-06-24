Russian parliament to revoke resolution on intervention in Ukraine: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The upper house of Russia’s parliament, the Federation Council, will on Wednesday revoke a resolution authorizing military intervention in Ukraine at President Vladimir Putin’s request, the Interfax agency reported, citing the deputy head of the chamber’s international affairs committee, Andrei Klimov.

Russian agencies reported earlier that Putin had submitted a request for the resolution to be revoked, citing the president’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. [ID:nL6N0P52M3]