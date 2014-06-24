FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian parliament to revoke resolution on intervention in Ukraine: Interfax
June 24, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

Russian parliament to revoke resolution on intervention in Ukraine: Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the presidential council on science and education at the Kremlin in Moscow, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The upper house of Russia’s parliament, the Federation Council, will on Wednesday revoke a resolution authorizing military intervention in Ukraine at President Vladimir Putin’s request, the Interfax agency reported, citing the deputy head of the chamber’s international affairs committee, Andrei Klimov.

Russian agencies reported earlier that Putin had submitted a request for the resolution to be revoked, citing the president’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.

Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Kevin Liffey

