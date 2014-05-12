FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine 'round table' meeting to be held on Wednesday: German government
May 12, 2014 / 10:19 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine 'round table' meeting to be held on Wednesday: German government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - A “round table” of Ukrainian politicians and civil groups will meet on Wednesday, Germany’s government spokesman said, welcoming the move as a potential step towards easing the crisis after referendums on self-rule in east Ukraine did the opposite.

“We need national dialogue in Ukraine with the participation of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to discuss crucial themes like decentralization, constitutional questions, constitutional reforms,” spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters at a regular government press conference on Monday.

“We welcome the fact that preparations for a round table have progressed and that on Wednesday a first round table meeting will be held,” he added. A spokesman for the foreign ministry declined to say which groups would be involved.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by John Stonestreet

