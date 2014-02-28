Armed men extend control at military airport in Ukraine's Crimea

KIEV (Reuters) - Armed men have extended their control at a military airport in Ukraine’s Crimea region on Friday by taking over the runway, Interfax news agency quoted a military source as saying.

“Around 400 people are in the airport of Belbek now. They have occupied runway and all plane movements have been stopped,” the news agency quoted the source as saying.

The armed groups moved into Belbek, the biggest military airport in Crimea, early on Friday but had largely been guarding the perimeter. Russia’s Black Sea fleet has a base in nearby Sevastopol but Moscow denies its forces seized the airport.