Russia says U.S. anti-missile defense potential higher than needed for Europe: RIA
December 10, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Russia says U.S. anti-missile defense potential higher than needed for Europe: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian armed forces Chief-of-Staff Valery Gerasimov delivers a speech during a conference titled Military and Political Aspects of European Security in Moscow May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior Russian military official said on Wednesday U.S. proposals for an anti-missile defense system in Europe went beyond what was needed for the region’s security, RI news agency reported.

General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, was quoted as saying that “despite our numerous proposals, neither the United States, European countries or NATO in general are willing to guarantee non-use of it (anti-missile defense) against the Russian Federation.”

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage

