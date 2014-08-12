Russia says to hand over humanitarian convoy to Red Cross in Ukraine

A Russian convoy of trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Ukraine sets off from near Moscow in this still image taken from video August 12, 2014. REUTERS/Reuters TV

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that a humanitarian convoy which is heading to eastern Ukraine from Russia would cross the border only under the aegis of the Red Cross.

“After the Russia-Ukraine border is crossed, the column will go under the aegis of the International Committee of the Red Cross,” it said in a statement.

Ukraine said on Tuesday the aid would have to be unloaded from the Russian trucks and transferred by the Red Cross to other vehicles. The Foreign Ministry statement made no reference to that condition.

Russian media said a convoy of 280 trucks had left from near Moscow and it would take a couple of days for it to make the 1,000 km (620 mile) journey to Ukraine’s eastern regions where rebel fighters seek union with Russia.