Russia to consider restrictions against Ukrainian airlines

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has given an order to the transportation ministry to consider retaliatory restrictive measures against Ukraine for banning Russian flights, the government spokeswoman Natalia Timakova said on Monday.

Last week, Ukraine said it was banning flights by Russian airliners from Oct. 25 as part of a wave of sanctions against Russia over its support for separatists in the east of the country.