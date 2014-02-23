FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia recalls ambassador in Ukraine for consultations
February 23, 2014 / 8:13 PM / 4 years ago

Russia recalls ambassador in Ukraine for consultations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Russia said on Sunday it had recalled to Moscow its ambassador in Ukraine for consultations on the “deteriorating situation” in Kiev, a day after the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich.

“Due to the deteriorating situation in Ukraine and the need for a comprehensive analysis of the situation, the decision was made to recall the Russian ambassador to Ukraine for consultations in Moscow,” the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Matt Robinson and Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Timothy Heritage

