Russia's growing role in Asia boosts its authority in the West: PM
September 19, 2014 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's growing role in Asia boosts its authority in the West: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI Russia (Reuters) - Russia’s goal to become a big player in Asia will help boost the country’s authority in other regions, including in the West, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

“The growth of our country’s role in the Asian region ... without a doubt contributes to the growth of our authority in other places as well, including in the West,” he told an investment forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Katya Golubkova, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper

