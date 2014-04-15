Ukraine targets Russian bank for 'financing terrorists'

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state security service has opened a criminal case against officials at an unnamed Russian bank for “providing financing to terrorists,” the SBU said in a statement on Tuesday.

The SBU said the bank transferred 45 million hryvnia ($3.75 million) between March and April for the financing of militant groups and had transferred between $200 and $500 per day to individual militants.

It said the bank had transferred funds to militants involved in the takeover of SBU offices in the eastern Ukraine city of Luhansk.