Russia to suspend imports of Kentucky Gentleman bourbon
#World News
August 4, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Russia to suspend imports of Kentucky Gentleman bourbon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s consumer protection watchdog is preparing to suspend imports of “Kentucky Gentleman” bourbon, adding to a growing list of products Russia has banned since the West imposed new sanctions over Moscow’s support of rebels in Ukraine.

The Rospotrebnadzor service found signs of phthalates - organic chemicals - in the bourbon, it said on Monday in a statement on its website. www.rospotrebnadzor.ru

“As of now we are talking about this distillery only,” a spokesman said, referring to the U.S. Barton 1792 Distillery where Kentucky Gentleman is made.

The U.S. state of Kentucky is a leader in U.S. bourbon production.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Louise Ireland

