Putin, Cameron agree 'peaceful means' only way out of Ukraine crisis: Kremlin
#World News
April 30, 2014 / 6:17 PM / 3 years ago

Putin, Cameron agree 'peaceful means' only way out of Ukraine crisis: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister David Cameron, in a phone call on Wednesday, agreed the Ukrainian crisis can only be solved through “peaceful means”, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“The Russian President noted, in particular, the fundamental importance of the soonest and unconditional implementation by the Kiev authorities of the provisions of the Geneva statement of April 17 to de-escalate tensions in the country,” it added.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

