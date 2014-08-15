Britain 'alarmed' by reports of Russian military vehicles entering Ukraine

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond voiced alarm on Friday at reports that Russian military vehicles had crossed into Ukraine overnight, saying it could have “very serious” consequences.

“I‘m very alarmed by reports that Russian military vehicles may have crossed the border this morning ... If there are any Russian military personnel or vehicles in eastern Ukraine, they need to be withdrawn immediately or the consequences could be very serious,” he told reporters at a European Union foreign ministers’ meeting, apparently referring to media reports.