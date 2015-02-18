FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says Canada sanctions aimed at preventing implementation of Minsk agreement
#World News
February 18, 2015

Russia says Canada sanctions aimed at preventing implementation of Minsk agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that sanctions imposed by Canada on Moscow are a “lame attempt” to prevent the implementation of an agreement reached in Minsk and aimed at brining the conflict in eastern Ukraine to an end.

“We all hope that Ottawa will think about the consequences of its actions, which in reality further fuel an armed confrontation in Ukraine and that it will realize the futility of pressuring Russia through sanctions,” the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Lidia Kelly

