Russia says Canada sanctions aimed at preventing implementation of Minsk agreement

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that sanctions imposed by Canada on Moscow are a “lame attempt” to prevent the implementation of an agreement reached in Minsk and aimed at brining the conflict in eastern Ukraine to an end.

“We all hope that Ottawa will think about the consequences of its actions, which in reality further fuel an armed confrontation in Ukraine and that it will realize the futility of pressuring Russia through sanctions,” the ministry said in a statement.