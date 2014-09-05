FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine says 2,000 Russian servicemen killed in Ukraine conflict
#World News
September 5, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says 2,000 Russian servicemen killed in Ukraine conflict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - About 2,000 Russian servicemen have been killed so far in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said on Friday, citing intelligence data.

It was not possible to independently confirm the figure.

Russia denies sending its troops into Ukraine in support of pro-Russian separatists battling the Kiev government’s forces. Kiev and its Western backers say there is overwhelming evidence to prove the direct involvement of Russian troops in the fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow said Russian soldiers recently captured by Ukrainian forces had lost their way during a training exercise.

The United Nations has put the total death toll in the Ukraine conflict, which erupted in April, at more than 2,600 people.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Gareth Jones

