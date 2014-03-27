Russian central bank head hopes fall in investment is short-lived

Russia's Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina speaks to journalists after announcing the winner of a public competition to decide the official logo of the Russian rouble in Moscow December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank chief, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday she hoped any decrease in investment in the economy would be short-lived and there was no reason to put off a move to inflation targeting.

“The main task, despite geopolitical instability, is to make the country more attractive to investors. And to speed the implementation of an array of reforms,” he told a local investment conference.

“We do not intend to change the timing of a move to inflation targeting,” she said, referring to a planned start in 2015.