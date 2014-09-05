FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia central bank ready to take non-standard measures to offset sanctions: Russian TV
September 5, 2014

Russia central bank ready to take non-standard measures to offset sanctions: Russian TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is ready to take “non-standard measures” to offset the impact of possible new sanctions that the European Union may impose later on Friday against Moscow, First Deputy Central Bank Ksenia Yudayeva said.

“We are ready for non-standard situations,” Yudayeva told the Rossiya-24 news channel. “And in case of such non-standard situations we are ready to use different instruments which could be needed, including non-standard application of the tools which are commonly used for monetary policy.”

When asked about what could these measures might include, Yudayeva decline to comment.

The European Union is to announce later on Friday whether it will impose more punitive measures against Russia for its engagement in the Ukraine crisis.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush

