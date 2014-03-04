FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin, China's Xi hold 'close' views on Ukraine, Kremlin says
#World News
March 4, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

Putin, China's Xi hold 'close' views on Ukraine, Kremlin says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the situation in Ukraine by telephone on Tuesday and their positions on the issue are “close”, the Kremlin said.

It said the presidents of the veto-wielding U.N. Security Council nation expressed hope that “the steps taken by the Russian leadership will allow for the reduction of ... tension and provide for the security of Russian-speaking citizens living in Crimea and the eastern regions of Ukraine.”

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
