Russian Railways chief says coal trains to go to Ukraine now

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of state-controlled Russian Railways, Vladimir Yakunin, said on Wednesday that 12 trains loaded with coal are scheduled to go to Ukraine “right away” after Kiev said Russia had suspended its coal exports to the country.

Ukraine’s energy minister said on Monday Russia had suspended coal supplies to Ukraine, a blow to domestic energy suppliers struggling with a severe lack of raw fuel for power plants due to a separatist conflict in the industrial east.

The Russian government and customs officials have made no comment on the claims so far.