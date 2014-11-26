FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Railways chief says coal trains to go to Ukraine now
November 26, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Russian Railways chief says coal trains to go to Ukraine now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of state-controlled Russian Railways, Vladimir Yakunin, said on Wednesday that 12 trains loaded with coal are scheduled to go to Ukraine “right away” after Kiev said Russia had suspended its coal exports to the country.

Ukraine’s energy minister said on Monday Russia had suspended coal supplies to Ukraine, a blow to domestic energy suppliers struggling with a severe lack of raw fuel for power plants due to a separatist conflict in the industrial east.

The Russian government and customs officials have made no comment on the claims so far.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Gabriela Baczynska

