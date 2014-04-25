FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Lavrov: Kiev will face justice for 'bloody crime' in eastern Ukraine
April 25, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lavrov: Kiev will face justice for 'bloody crime' in eastern Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday denounced Kiev’s security operation in eastern Ukraine as a “bloody crime” and said the interim government would face justice for staging a war against its own citizens.

“They (Kiev) are waging a war on their own people. This is a bloody crime and those who pushed the army to do that will pay, I am sure, and will face justice,” he told a meeting with young diplomats in Moscow.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Christian Lowe

