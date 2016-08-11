FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian navy to hold Black Sea drills to practice repelling saboteurs: agencies
#World News
August 11, 2016 / 8:54 AM / a year ago

Russian navy to hold Black Sea drills to practice repelling saboteurs: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Navy plans to hold exercises in the Black Sea to practice repelling underwater attacks by saboteurs, Russian news agencies on Thursday cited the defense ministry as saying.

The scenario would be based on pushing back an underwater attack by saboteurs from the sea, the ministry said.

Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine on Wednesday of using terrorist tactics to try to provoke a new conflict and destabilize annexed Crimea after Russia said it had thwarted two armed Ukrainian attempts to get saboteurs into the contested Black Sea peninsula.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

