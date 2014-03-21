FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Medvedev says Ukraine owes Russia $16 billion: agencies
#World News
March 21, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Medvedev says Ukraine owes Russia $16 billion: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Medvedev said in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Friday that in total Ukraine owes Russia $16 billion, local news agencies reported.

Medvedev said that Ukraine owes Russia $11 billion because the treaty under which Russia provides Ukraine with cheap gas in return for the Sevastopol naval base was “subject to denunciation”.

In addition, he said that Ukraine owes Russia $3 billion for a recent loan in the form of Russian purchase of Eurobonds, and that around $2 billion is owed to Gazprom, Russia’s state-controlled gas concern.

Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
