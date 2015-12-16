Russia says out-of-court deal on Ukraine debt impossible

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday an out-of-court settlement of the dispute over the Ukrainian debt to Russia was impossible.

“The time does not technically allow us... We are open for cooperation but it’s technically impossible,” Siluanov told reporters.

Ukraine’s debt to Russia is due on Dec. 20, and Russia has said Kiev has 10 days after that to repay the debt or accept a restructuring deal proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin or face a court case.