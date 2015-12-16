FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says out-of-court deal on Ukraine debt impossible
December 16, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says out-of-court deal on Ukraine debt impossible

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov speaks during a news conference after a meeting dedicated to the BRICS summit in Moscow, Russia, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/BRICS Photohost/RIA Novosti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday an out-of-court settlement of the dispute over the Ukrainian debt to Russia was impossible.

“The time does not technically allow us... We are open for cooperation but it’s technically impossible,” Siluanov told reporters.

Ukraine’s debt to Russia is due on Dec. 20, and Russia has said Kiev has 10 days after that to repay the debt or accept a restructuring deal proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin or face a court case.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

