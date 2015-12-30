Ukraine says to continue talks with Russia on $3 billion debt in January

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine plans to continue talks with Russia in January over a $3 billion Eurobond which Kiev said it would not repay, Ukrainian Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said on Wednesday.

Ukraine has included the two-year bond, which matured on Dec. 20, in external commercial debt it is restructuring to shore up its war-torn economy.

But Russia, whose political relations with Ukraine are at rock bottom, has refused to accept these terms, insisting the bond is an official country-to-country loan, not commercial debt.