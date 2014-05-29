Russia urges West to press Kiev to avert Ukraine 'catastrophe'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia demanded on Thursday that the Ukrainian government stop its military operation against pro-Russian separatists and urged the United States and European Union to press Kiev to avert a “catastrophe” in the former Soviet republic.

“We once again demand that the Kiev authorities stop the fratricidal war and start a real national dialogue,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding: “We again call on our Western partners to use all their influence on Kiev to stop Ukraine’s slide into national catastrophe.”