Russia denies Kiev attacked Russian army column, says no troops crossed border
#World News
August 15, 2014 / 5:23 PM / 3 years ago

Russia denies Kiev attacked Russian army column, says no troops crossed border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Defence Ministry on Friday denied that Ukrainian forces had destroyed a Russian military column overnight on its territory, saying no such military force had crossed the border into eastern Ukraine, Russian state news agency RIA reported.

“There was no Russian military column that crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border either at night or during the day,” the defense ministry was cited as saying in a statement, dismissing the Ukrainian report as “some kind of fantasy.”

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Christian Lowe

