Russia denies its military met Ukrainian officials to discuss buffer zone
#World News
September 26, 2014 / 11:33 AM / 3 years ago

Russia denies its military met Ukrainian officials to discuss buffer zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry denied on Friday any of its military officials had met the Ukrainian military to work out details of a buffer zone being created in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s military said earlier on Friday that a three-way group of officials, including 76 Russian military officials, had met in eastern Ukraine. But Russia denies it is party to the conflict and its foreign ministry said only Kiev and the separatists were responsible for ceasefire initiatives.

Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
