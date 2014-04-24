Kremlin says Ukraine events put legitimacy of May vote in question

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Thursday that events in Ukraine, where government forces have conducted operations targeting separatists, raise serious questions about the legitimacy of a Ukrainian presidential vote set for May 25.
“There is no doubt that such a development as criminal actions by those in Kiev ... place the legitimacy of the election scheduled for May in very serious question,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Nigel Stephenson