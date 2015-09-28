Russia says hopes for deal on east Ukraine elections soon

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia hopes an agreement can be reached in the coming days on holding regional elections in rebel-held east Ukraine, Moscow’s envoy to the OSCE watchdog said on Monday, according to a transcript of his speech on the foreign ministry’s website.

The envoy, Alexander Lukashevich, said it would be “extremely difficult” to implement the so-called Minsk peace agreement for east Ukraine by the end of the year and that Kiev had to be more constructive for that to be possible.