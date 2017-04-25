FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says Ukraine is pushing away breakaway region with power cut
#World News
April 25, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 4 months ago

Kremlin says Ukraine is pushing away breakaway region with power cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the Ukrainian government's decision to cut power supplies to the breakaway region of Luhansk amounted to a rejection of the territory.

"It's another step by Ukraine on the road to rejecting territory," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

A Russian official said earlier on Tuesday that Moscow would step in and supply the region, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists, with electricity.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

