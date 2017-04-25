Kremlin says Ukraine is pushing away breakaway region with power cut

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the Ukrainian government's decision to cut power supplies to the breakaway region of Luhansk amounted to a rejection of the territory.

"It's another step by Ukraine on the road to rejecting territory," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

A Russian official said earlier on Tuesday that Moscow would step in and supply the region, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists, with electricity.