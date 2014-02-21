FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia urges EU to condemn 'radicals' responsible for Ukraine violence
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 21, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 4 years ago

Russia urges EU to condemn 'radicals' responsible for Ukraine violence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the Ukraine peace deal with European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and urged the EU to condemn “radicals” responsible for violence, his ministry said on Friday.

A ministry statement said Lavrov and Ashton had discussed the deal “and the prospects for its implementation in the conditions of continuing activity by extremist forces”, suggesting Moscow had doubts it could succeed.

“Sergei Lavrov has decisively denounced the activities of radicals who bear the full responsibility for the violence and human casualties and urged the EU and its member-states to clearly express rejection of these activities,” it said.

Russia and the EU will maintain contacts to resolve the Ukraine crisis, the statement said, in which 77 people have died in clashes with riot police in Kiev.

“It has been agreed to continue contacts in order to aid the normalization of the situation while respecting the sovereignty of Ukraine and the legitimacy of the Ukrainian authorities,” it said.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Steve Gutterman and Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.