Russia's Lavrov, EU's Ashton discuss Ukraine crisis
April 8, 2014 / 4:19 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Lavrov, EU's Ashton discuss Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton on Tuesday discussed possible international efforts to find a solution to the Ukraine crisis, the Russian ministry said in a statement.

In a telephone conversation initiated by Ashton, Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s proposal for “an authentic Ukraine-wide dialogue involving all political forces and regions” aimed at reaching agreement on constitutional reforms, it said.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

