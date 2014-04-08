Russia's Lavrov, EU's Ashton discuss Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton on Tuesday discussed possible international efforts to find a solution to the Ukraine crisis, the Russian ministry said in a statement.
In a telephone conversation initiated by Ashton, Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s proposal for “an authentic Ukraine-wide dialogue involving all political forces and regions” aimed at reaching agreement on constitutional reforms, it said.
