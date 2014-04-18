FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian EU envoy says Kiev misinterpreted Geneva agreement
April 18, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

Russian EU envoy says Kiev misinterpreted Geneva agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s envoy to the European Union said the authorities in Kiev had incorrectly interpreted an international deal to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, where rebellions have broken out in Russian-speaking eastern provinces.

“If we are speaking about how the Geneva document is being interpreted in Kiev by the current authorities, then unfortunately they understood this incorrectly,” Vladimir Chizhov told the Russian state television Rossiya-24.

“In particularly that it only applies to the eastern and southern provinces and those who are demanding federalism, but it not to Kiev, where (it thinks) everything is legal including the ongoing occupation of Maidan (Independence Square)”

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel

