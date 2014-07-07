FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Russia demands EU response to deaths of civilians in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry called on Monday for an “adequate response” from the European Union to the deaths of civilians during heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine.

“It makes no sense to again and again demand a halt to the shelling of civilian sites by Kiev,” the ministry said in a statement. “Kiev turns a deaf ear to calls to save people’s lives.”

“We hope in this regard for an adequate response by European Union member states to denounce the criminal policy of the Kiev authorities,” it said.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

