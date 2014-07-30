Russia says EU sanctions to increase energy prices for Europe

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that sanctions imposed by the European Union over the crisis in Ukraine will “inevitably” lead to higher energy prices in Europe.

“By going on a sanctions spree, Brussels, by its own will, is creating barriers for further cooperation with Russia in such a key sphere as energy. This is a thoughtless and irresponsible step. It will inevitably lead to an increase in prices on the European market,” it said in a statement.