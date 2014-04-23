FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says military conducts parade drill near Ukraine
April 23, 2014

Russia says military conducts parade drill near Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian military units on Wednesday conducted drills to rehearse for a parade in the southwestern Rostov region, which borders Ukraine, a spokesman for Russia’s southern military district said.

The spokesman had earlier said that the units in Rostov region were conducting exercises.

Reuters Television footage from the drill showed columns of military vehicles, including jeeps, armored personnel carriers, mobile multiple rocket launchers, and mobile surface-to-air missile launchers, driving in formation at a military aerodrome.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Angus MacSwan

