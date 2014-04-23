Russia says military conducts parade drill near Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian military units on Wednesday conducted drills to rehearse for a parade in the southwestern Rostov region, which borders Ukraine, a spokesman for Russia’s southern military district said.

The spokesman had earlier said that the units in Rostov region were conducting exercises.

Reuters Television footage from the drill showed columns of military vehicles, including jeeps, armored personnel carriers, mobile multiple rocket launchers, and mobile surface-to-air missile launchers, driving in formation at a military aerodrome.