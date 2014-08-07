Putin talks Moscow's food import ban with Kazakh, Belarussian leaders: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of Belarus and Kazakhstan, both members of the Moscow-led Customs Union, discussed imposing food import bans from the West as a response to sanctions over Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

The leaders of the three post-Soviet nations signed a treaty in May creating a vast trading bloc, including a free trade zone, which they hope will challenge the economic might of the United States, the European Union and China.