Factbox - Russia's latest food import bans over Western sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will ban fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, milk and dairy imports from the United States, the European Union, Australia, Canada and Norway, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a government meeting on Thursday.
The ban is valid from Aug. 7 and will last for one year.
Below is the list of banned products:
- cattle meat, fresh, chilled or frozen;
- pork, fresh, chilled or frozen;
- poultry and its subproducts, fresh, chilled or frozen;
- all salted, dried or smoked meats;
- fish, shellfish, scallops and other aquatic invertebrates;
- milk and dairy products;
- vegetables;
- fruits;
- nuts;
- sausage and similar meat products;
- cheese and similar products.
Reporting by Polina Devitt and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Will Waterman