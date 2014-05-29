FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian foreign ministry tells West to halt "destructive" Ukraine policy
#Big Story 13
May 29, 2014 / 1:17 PM / 3 years ago

Russian foreign ministry tells West to halt "destructive" Ukraine policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry called on Friday on Western powers to give up their “destructive” policy on Ukraine and urged Kiev to stop its “punitive operation” in the south-east of the country.

“This will allow a real process of de-escalation to begin,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the West was effectively preventing a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis by backing the Kiev authorities.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Alexander Winning, editing by Nigel Stephenson

